The exam

The inability of the Sindh Public Service Commission to conduct the Combined Competitive Examination 2013 has put the future of aspiring candidates in jeopardy. It has been almost eight months since March 2017 when the apex court had declared all written tests and interviews held for Combine Competitive Exam (CCE)-2013 under SPSC null and void. The court then directed the provincial government to immediately appoint an eligible chairman and the members for the SPSC.

In compliance with SC orders the SPSC hurriedly announced the schedule for CCE-2013 without any proper planning. The examination was supposed to be conducted from November 8, 2017 to November 24, 2017.? But to the dismay of candidates, the SPSC postponed the CCE-2013 once again. This perpetual inability of the SPSC to conduct a simple exam, which is announced and conducted in other provinces on a regular basis and without much controversy, has stirred an aura of uncertainty in the minds of prospective candidates. This CCE-2013 conundrum should be solved immediately.

Tarique Ahmed Abro ( Hyderabad )