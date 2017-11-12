BSS holds National College Fair

Islamabad

Beaconhouse School System (BSS) conducted its second National College Fair in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, says a press release.

The fair proved to be a success with over 7,000 students in attendance and participation from over 50 colleges and universities from Pakistan, UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, UAE, Turkey, North Cyprus, Hungary and Malaysia.

The fair also offered free on-spot career counselling sessions by a group of experienced Beaconhouse career counsellors.

This event is held every year and is an initiative taken by Beaconhouse Access Centre, Pakistan's largest career counselling and university placement programme. At Beaconhouse Access Centre, Career Advisors, placed in Beaconhouse campuses, facilitate and empower students by making them self-aware of their potential and helping them towards making informed decisions about their future, and achieve the best placements at renowned colleges and universities across the globe.