Sun November 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

BSS holds National College Fair

BSS holds National College Fair

Islamabad

Beaconhouse School System (BSS) conducted its second National College Fair in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, says a press release. 

The fair proved to be a success with over 7,000 students in attendance and participation from over 50 colleges and universities from Pakistan, UK, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, UAE, Turkey, North Cyprus, Hungary and Malaysia. 

The fair also offered free on-spot career counselling sessions by a group of experienced Beaconhouse career counsellors. 

This event is held every year and is an initiative taken by Beaconhouse Access Centre, Pakistan's largest career counselling and university placement programme. At Beaconhouse Access Centre, Career Advisors, placed in Beaconhouse campuses, facilitate and empower students by making them self-aware of their potential and helping them towards making informed decisions about their future, and achieve the best placements at renowned colleges and universities across the globe.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement