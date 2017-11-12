Officer suspended for refusing polio duty

Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority's Human Resource Directorate has suspended the services of an officer for defying its orders to be part of the recent anti-polio campaign conducted by the health services directorate.

Sheikh Faizan, administrative officer at the Sewerage Treatment Plant, have been suspended with the immediate effect for absenting himself from training and duty for anti-polio campaign on October 31.

His suspension, which was approved by CDA chairman Shaikh Anser Aziz and has taken effect immediately, will last until further orders. The anti-polio campaign was carried out in the city from October 30 to November 2.