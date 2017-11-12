Iesco to end loadshedding for local industry soon

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Officer Basit Zaman has issued orders to his officers to immediately end load shedding for the local industry. He issued these orders during a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by President Sheikh Amir Waheed.

He said though smog had created some disturbances in power supply, however, Iesco has sufficient electricity and assured that industry would not be subjected to any load shedding in normal circumstances. Basit Zaman said Iesco was setting up Call Center to handle complaints that would help in timely redress of consumers' complaints. He said Iesco was working to renovate/upgrade its electricity systems in markets, however, he clarified that in case of burning of a transformer in market, it was the responsibility of concerned owner to arrange its replacement. About provision of commercial connections to high rise buildings, he said Iesco has not banned connections, but NOC of CDA was required to provide such connections. He said IESCO would soon start sending meter reading to consumers through SMS so that they could ensure timely payment of bills. He said for timely redress of complaints, consumers should avail Iesco's Roshni Service 8398 that pursued the matter till its resolution. He assured that Iesco would keeping taking measures to facilitate its commercial, industrial and domestic consumers.