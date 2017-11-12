Book on Pak-Saudi ties launched

Islamabad

A book ‘Pak-Saudi Relations’ authored by academician, researcher, intellectual and International Islamic University President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh has been launched in its both English and Arabic versions.

The ceremony of the book's launch was held here on the Faisal Masjid campus of the IIU on the sidelines of an international seminar on ‘contributions of Muslim world in creation of Pakistan: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) an example’.

The launching ceremony was joined by KSA Envoy Nawaf Al-Malki, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Qibla Ayaz, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Head Muslim League-Z, Ejaz ul Haq, Maulana Tahir Ashrfi, IIU President, Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, IIU Vice presidents, Executive Director Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), Dr. Husnul Amin, Director General Islamic Research Institute (IRI), Dr. Ziaul Haq, IIUI scholars and faculty members.

The English version of the book has been published by Islamic Research Institute of the IIU, while Arabic version has been published by Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue of the university.

IRI Director Dr. Zia said soon an Urdu version will be available as this narration has been hailed by all the quarters of the society and globally as well. The narration of nearly 200 pages has been divided into three chapters naming: An overview of the life of King Abdul Aziz, a brief history of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and mutual cooperation between Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Ejazul Haq also spoke on the book and termed it as a valuable gift by Dr. Al-Draiweesh to the leaderships of the both sides. The book was signed by all the dignitaries present on the occasion including KSA ambassador.