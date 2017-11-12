RMS marks Iqbal Day

Islamabad

Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) in collaboration with Allama Iqbal Council, organised an event on ‘Allama Iqbal’s personality and his message for today’s Pakistan’ at PNCA Auditorium in connection with the birth anniversary of the poet of the East, says a press release.

Allama Iqbal Council Chairman Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema, RMS Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, poet Anwar Masood, National Book Foundation (NBF) Managing Director Dr. Inam ul Haq Javaid, RMS Director Sabina Zakir, Dr. Najeeba Arif, Rabia Kiani and Dr. Manzoor Ali graced the occasion and pay a glowing tribute in honour of Dr. Allama Iqbal. Allama Iqbal Council chairman said Iqbal’s intellect will always remain guiding principle for the humanity.

RMS chief executive urged the youth to find a connectivity to their souls and spirituality through the guidance of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy which is valid for all times. He also drew the attention of youth towards Iqbal, terming Iqbal as a beacon of light for them. NBF MD and Prof. Zahid Masood declared the position holders of declamation contest. According to the judgment, Hafsa Javaid (English) and Fatima Aamir (Urdu) from RMS, Islamabad bagged first position on delivering their speeches.