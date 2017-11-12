Pneumonia kills 92,000 children every year

Islamabad

As the world marks Global Pneumonia Day, Pakistan is among top five countries which account for 99% of childhood pneumonia cases; around 92,000 children under-5-years of age die of pneumonia annually in Pakistan, leading paediatricians stated here in a statement.

This is a very unfortunate scenario as free vaccine against pneumonia is available under the Extended Programme for Immunisation (EPI) to prevent loss of precious lives.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, pneumonia accounts for 16% of the total child deaths, making it the leading killer of children less than 5 years of age globally. “Globally, pneumonia accounts for more than 920,000 deaths among children under-5,” said Professor Dr. Rai Muhammad Asghar, President of Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) Central and Dean of Paediatrics at Rawalpindi Medical University and Allied Hospital. “Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. When an individual has pneumonia, the alveoli (small sacs in lungs which fill with air when a healthy person breathes) are filled with pus and fluid, which makes breathing painful and limits oxygen intake. It is to be noted that vaccines are considered second only to clean drinking water in reducing infectious diseases,’ Dr. Rai added.

Children under five with severe cases of pneumonia may struggle to breathe, with their chests moving in or retracting during inhalation (known as ‘lower chest wall in drawing’). Young infants may suffer convulsions, unconsciousness, hypothermia, lethargy and feeding problem.

Prof. Dr. Shahzad Munir, President PPA Federal said, “Pneumonia is caused by a number of infectious agents including viruses, bacteria and fungi. The most common causes of pneumonia amongst children include: Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib). He added, “Preventing children from developing pneumonia in the first place is critical to reducing its death toll. Fortunately, Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (pneumonia vaccine) was introduced in EPI in October, 2012, and this achievement made Pakistan the first South Asian country to include PCV in its national immunization programme,’ he added.

Seasoned paediatrician Dr. Tabish Hazir said, “Proper nutrition, clean drinking water and vaccines are important to fight pneumonia. Vaccines against pneumococcus, Hib, pertussis, and measles can prevent a significant portion of pneumonia cases from ever occurring,’ he added. Preventing pneumonia averts treatment costs; other loses due to illness, and allows children to become healthy, productive adults. Vaccines hold promise of saving millions of children from dying of pneumonia. Parents’ participation for immunization and increase in vaccine coverage would also save 2.9 million lives and prevent 52 million cases of illness,’ he concluded.