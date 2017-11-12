1000 students exhibit expertise in different IT competitions

Islamabad

Over 1,000 students from 35 universities from across the country participated in the national IT competition organised by Comsats Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), Wah Campus on Saturday. Enthusiastically participating in the 15th Episode of Visio Spark 2017, National Level Mega IT Competition Event, organised by the Department of Computer Science of CIIT, the students demonstrated their expertise and skills in different IT competitions. The objective of the event was to provide an opportunity to the future IT professionals to exhibit their skills and get them familiarized with latest trends of the fast-developing IT sector.

The CIIT, organises the IT competition to help students and graduates from all over the country to prove themselves and refine their creative and innovative ideas for their career development and the promotion of IT sector. The students participated in Software Project competition, Quiz competition, On-spot Programming competition, E-Gaming competition, Poster Designing competition, IT Mushaira competition, Mobile App development competition, Web Development Competition, Logo designing Competition and Code Debug Competition. Speaking on the occasion, Director CIIT Wah Campus, Prof. Dr. Tayyeb Akram appreciated the efforts of students and the organizers of Visio Spark for arranging this mega event and providing an opportunity to the students to exhibit their IT skills. He urged the students to take advantage of such co-curricular activities to enhance their professional skills. Chairman, Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), Barkan Saeed, at the closing ceremony, appreciated the work of students and contributions of CIIT in promotion of IT.

In the concluding remarks, Head of Computer Science Department, Dr. Ehsanullah Munir reiterated CIIT’s resolve to produce the world class IT professionals equipped with latest skills to meet the requirements of the contemporary era. Later, shields, certificates and cash awards were distributed among the winners of different competitions.