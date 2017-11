Provincial empowerment in higher education stressed

Islamabad

Chairman Senate of Pakistan Mian Raza Rabbani has emphasised over provincial empowerment and effective role for promotion of higher education in Pakistan in the light of 18th Constitutional Amendment.

He was sharing his view with the delegation of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) led by Central President Professor Dr. Kaleem Ullah Bareach which met him at Parliament House Islamabad. Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar and Senator Muhammad Dawood Achakzai were also present on the occasion.

The delegation thoroughly briefed and presented the problems being faced by university faculty in higher education sector universities due to unilateral policies and attitude of federal Higher Education Commission especially after 18th Constitutional Amendment.

The delegation also shared the unanimous resolution of All Pakistan University Teachers Convention which resolved implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment in higher education sector in letter and spirit through confining role of Federal HEC to formulation of standards, enhancing role of provincial governments in funding and implementation of higher education policies, respecting and ensuring academic freedom and autonomy of the universities as guaranteed by Constitution of Pakistan and respective universities Acts. They also suggested taking representatives of faculty and students along with relevant citizens on board in all the statutory bodies of the universities, immediate election of Student Union and their representation in all statutory bodies of public sector universities along with elected representatives of university faculty, extending retirement age for university teachers from 60 to 65 and restoration of tax rebate up to 75 per cent for universities faculty/researchers.