Two sanitary workers gunned down in Sadiqabad

Rawalpindi

Two sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company were gunned down by unknown assailants and another was injured early morning here at UC-27 in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station on Saturday.

Municipal Workers League (MWL) Chairman Changez Bhatti, President Haji Muhammad Farooq and General Secretary Younas Ghori have announced to lock down Rawalpindi city on Monday against the unfortunate incident.

The Municipal Workers League (MWL) has given dead line to police till Sunday to arrest the target killers otherwise sanitary workers will go on strike for an indefinite period from Monday, they warned.

The dead bodies of unfortunate victims named Asif Masih, Muhammad Saqib were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Rawalpindi for postmortem while injured driver, Muhammad Irshad, was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for medical treatment.

The incident took place in precincts of Sadiqabad Police Station and a case has been registered against unknown killers. Police are trying to ascertain whether it was a target killing.

It is worth mentioning here that a similar incident took also place on August 18, 2017 when two unknown gunmen riding a motorcycle targeted three sanitary workers of Albayrak Waste Management Company when they were cleaning Data Ganj Baksh Road in UC-23 at about 5:35 am in Sadiqabad area. As a result, one sanitary worker, Karamat Masih, was killed on the spot while Sagheer sustained bullet injuries. The third managed to escape. The attackers fled the crime scene.

According to Investigation Officer (IO) Sadiqabad Police Station Muhammad Aslam both incidents took place in Sadiqabad areas. “We are trying to ascertain whether it was a target killing or old enmity,” he said. He said that they have recorded statements of witnesses to start investigation. “We will arrest the culprits very soon,” he assured.

It may be noted here that in June 2017, unknown assailants killed a sanitary worker of Turkish Albayrak Waste Management Company Rawalpindi namely Ashir Asif when he was cleaning the road at Rehmanabad Flyover on Murree Road. Police could not arrest the killers yet.

The sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company are in the state of fear and panic while majority of workers (male and female) have stopped working.

Municipal Workers League (MWL) Chairman Changez Bhatti, President Haji Muhammad Farooq and General Secretary Younas Gori told ‘The News’ that their sanitary workers are not ready to work due to fear and panic in the city. Police have completely failed to arrest target killers therefore such kind of incidents are repeatedly happening. We have decided to lock down Rawalpindi city from Monday, they warned.

They also said that in previous incidents, police arrested near and dear ones of deceased people and declared the case a reason of old enmity. While, it was not enmity it was target killing, if police will not be able to arrest till Sunday we will lock down Rawalpindi from Monday, they warned.