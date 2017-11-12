Plea for record of probe into public firms

LAHORE

An application has been moved in the Lahore High Court seeking directions for the Punjab government to present in the court the record of all the investigation being conducted by various institutions into the affairs of the public sector companies.

Azhar Siddique, a lawyer, moved the application into an already pending petitions against 56 public sector companies.

On the first hearing held last week, Justice Shahid Karim admitted for regular hearing a number of petitions against the alleged corruption and mismanagement in these companies and issued notices for the provincial government for Nov 28. In the application, Siddique said that NAB, SECP and other institutions had started investigation into the affairs of the public sector companies which should be brought on record. He requested the court to direct the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the auditor general of Pakistan to place on record the details, information, material, record and documents pertaining to the inquiry.