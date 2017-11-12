GCU exhibition on evolution of big cities

LAHORE

The Government College University (GCU) organised a photographic exhibition on evolution of big cities in Pakistan held on Saturday in connection with the 8th THAAP Conference.

The conference, spread over eight technical sessions, was held in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Some 51 photographs on life in major cities of Pakistan were displayed at the exhibition which was attended by a large number of people.

Trust for History, Arts and Architecture Pakistan (THAAP) Director Prof Pervaiz Vandal inaugurated the photographic exhibition. A city is not a soulless mass of infrastructure and debris. A city is like an organism which grows, develops and changes, he said. THAAP Chief Executive Prof Sajida Haider Vandal said the photographic exhibition presented the impact of never-ending urban evolution on its inhabitants and environment. “These photographs remind us of the ways we have moulded our living spaces and lifestyles. Both, the tragedy and the heroism of transforming urban culture are recorded in strong expression,” she said.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah said young and seasoned photographers shared their remarkable individual vision on ever shifting metropolitan sensibility which draws our attention to what needed to be done to help sustain impact of the massive urban progression and its consequences on global environment. The fourth session of the conference was addressed by Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, THAAP COMSATS Architecture Department Chairperson Dr Samra Mohsin Khan, Historian Prof Dr Tahir Kamran, GCU Fine Arts Department Chairperson Irfan-Ullah Babar and photographer Amna Yasin.

Tevta: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said Tevta wanted collaboration with Wales to train youths according to its’ requirement.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said this while meeting Wales’ Member National Assembly and Shadow Minister for Skills and Science Muhammad Asghar at Tevta Secretariat. Irfan Sheikh said Tevta would start English language as well as specially designed courses for senior citizens and disabled persons. He also sought Wales’ assistance in starting a nursing course under Tevta.

Muhammad Asghar stressed to promote technical education as technically skilled labour have been paid more than any other job in Wales. He said Pakistani expatriates in Wales would donate their used cars, for training of students at vocational centers, if Government of Pakistan would grant relief in duties and taxes applied.

PHC: Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Board of Commissioners has approved issuance of regular licences to 3,108 category-III hospitals and clinics.

The board issued the orders in the 35th meeting of PHC on Saturday. Justice (Retd) Aamer Raza Khan chaired the meeting. The meeting also extended its approval to the decisions of 21 cases of the complaints directorate after thorough discussion and evaluation of each case. PHC Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan presented the progress report for the commissioners’ review. They expressed their satisfaction over the steps taken by the commission.