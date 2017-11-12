‘Spurious medicines curtailed’

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Primary and secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir on Saturday said production and supply of spurious and illegal medicines has decreased during the last three years due to the efficient working of District Quality Control Board (DQCB).

He was addressing the 6th monthly meeting of District Quality Control Board held at Directorate General Health Services. He said that the basic purpose of District Quality Control Board was to curb the supply of fake medicine. He lauded the performance of DQCB. He said the culprits involved in illegal and fake medicines business would be behind the bars soon.

Drugs Control Additional Secretary Muhammad Sohail, Drugs Control Punjab Chief Muhammad Munawar Hayat, Secretaries DQCB and officers from Provincial Quality Control Board attended the meeting.

Muhammad Sohail and Muhammad Munawar briefed the meeting about DQCB performance.

At the end of the meeting, appreciation certificates were awarded to the officers on their performance.

‘PMDC body illegal’: The Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) has alleged the incumbent body of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) is illegal and demanded the government hold new elections of the Council.

Addressing a press conference after PAMI’s general body meeting here on Saturday, PAMI Secretary General Dr Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, Provincial President Dr Javed Asghar and others claimed that PMDC’s ordinance expired in April 2016 and no ordinance was passed later on, so the incumbent body was allegedly illegal.

They said the association could not allow an "illegal body" to conduct inspection of colleges.

They alleged PMDC of interfering in admission process of private institutions and demanded the Federal Ministry of Health to sit with PAMI to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) demanded the PMDC take notice of all the substandard and spurious medical colleges in the country. This was unanimously resolved in a meeting chaired by Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, president, PMA Centre, Dr Sajjad Qaiser, and others.

The PMA expressed its concern over the alleged poor and ineffective functioning of PMDC regarding the regulation of medical education in the country.

The PMA office-bearers said if the PMDC would have to close down even 50 percent of total medical colleges to maintain the standard of medical education, it must be done, as it had been done in the USA in the past. PMA urged the prime minister and federal minister for health to take notice of the matter.