Long-term loan of art launched

LAHORE

AAN Foundation collaborated with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to introduce the first long-term loan of art from a private collection to an institution in Pakistan at a formal ceremony held at the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) here on Saturday.

Under this initiative called “AAN Collection at LUMS” 22 works from the AAN collection were handed over to LUMS for public display at SDSB for a period of 12 months. The works include works from modern masters like Sadequain, Gulgee and Jamil Naqsh. The project also includes the works of contemporary artists Imran Qureshi, Aisha Khalid, Naiza Khan, Faiza Butt and Muhammad Zeeshan.

At the ceremony, LUMS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr S Sohail H Naqvi said “I am delighted at this partnership between LUMS and its accomplished Alumni Amna and Ali Naqvi who are bringing selected artworks from the AAN collection to the university and allowing the entire LUMS family to benefit from it over an extended period of time.”

Later, Ali Naqvi and Amna Naqvi, co-founders of AAN Foundation and the trustees of the AAN Collection took the stage and elaborated on the collection.

Ali Naqvi said, “We are delighted to collaborate with LUMS on this project and to share works from the AAN Collection with the public. Works from the AAN Collection have been shown extensively in prestigious institutions internationally and we are pleased that we are introducing this tradition in Pakistan partnering with an educational institution as significant and as respected as LUMS.”

Amna Naqvi said “Culture defines who we are and if that is not shared, disseminated and hence preserved, it can get lost. Art and culture always fall prey to rampant homogenisation and we felt that there were ideas, philosophies, voices and opinions that needed to be discovered and explored.”

The guests appreciated the collection on display. Believed to be the largest and most comprehensive collection of Pakistani visual art to date, the AAN collection itself is a private collection of Asian art primarily focused on Pakistani modern and contemporary art. The collection consists of works ranging from the 3rd Century Gandhara sculptures to the works of art by contemporary artists.

Through this project, AAN Foundation has brought the global practice of providing on loan, works of art from significant collections to the public through collaboration with large and prestigious institutions such as LUMS.