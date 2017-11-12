‘Modify thinking for sustainable change’

LAHORE

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui has said change in beliefs, actions and attitudes would bring about sustainable change at all levels.

He was delivering a TEDx lecture organised for the first time in Punjab University by Department of English Language and Literature here on Saturday.

According to a press release, Punjab University VC Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir, Department of English Language and Literature Chairperson Dr Amra Raza and 100 registered participants were also also present. The theme of the event was “Past, Present, Future of Human Centricity.”

Delivering his lecture on “Leadership, Inspiration and Change”, Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui said "Change faces resistance and problems, however, we need to overpower them."

He said change was incremental. He said a good leader focused on organisation as well as individuals’ development.

He said the use of force in the organisations to ensure things done was a misleading approach. Rather, there must be participatory approach in the organisations, he added.

Dr Tayyab Husnain, Dr Ahmed Bilal, Sara Zahid and Shaheer Niazi delivered lectures on the topics of “The Molecules of White Gold”, “Filming Pakistan in Zero Budget”, “Power of Theatre” and “My Dream to Bring another Nobel to Pakistan”, respectively.