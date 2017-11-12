Police claim solving Careem driver murder case, arrest four suspects

The Korangi district police have claimed solving the murder case of a driver of ride-hailing service Careem Pakistan, 11 days after he was shot dead, and arresting four suspects.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Noman Siddiqui said Ubaidullah Gilani was shot dead in his vehicle near Nasir Jump on November 1. Police sleuths found a spent bullet shell of a 30- bore pistol and blackening on the head of the victim.

Initially, the probers thought the murder was part of some personal enmity, but later SSP Siddiqui formed a team, including Landhi SP Mohammad Arif Aslam and Korangi SHO Khalid Abbasi.

During the investigation, it was found that one of the four suspects, Mohammad Naeem, hired the cab and murdered Gilani.

After his arrest, Naeem told interrogators that he was trying to snatch the driver‘s cellphone and loading his pistol when the gun suddenly went off. He snatched the cellphone and handed it over to his companion, Muzamil, who was chasing them on a motorcycle, and both fled.

The accused further disclosed that the mastermind of the gang was Arsalan, who was also a Careem driver and had provided the cab service a fake ID to book a ride. The weapon was provided by another group member, Kashif.

Naeem disclosed that they had been committing crimes for a long time with the support of some other Careem and Uber drivers. The suspects were identified as Mohammad Naeem, Muzamil, Arsalan and Kashif. The police seized the gun, the cellphone of the deceased and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Robber killed

Zaman Town police foiled a robbery bid and gunned down an alleged robber on Friday night.

SSP Noman Siddiqui said a patrolling police mobile were responding to a call about a robbery near Coast Guard Chowrangi when two suspects opened fire, which was returned by the cops. After a brief shootout, one of the alleged robbers was injured while his companion managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness.

The injured man was taken to the Medical Centre, where he died.