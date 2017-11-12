FPCCI seeks economic agenda of political parties

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday sought economic agenda political parties intend to implement following the upcoming general elections.

“Business community is deeply concerned about country’s economic future and they want to get a feel of plans and policies for economic stability of the country’s main political parties,” President FPCCI Zubair Tufail said in a statement.

Tufail said business community would also like to share its proposals with the political parties, which can assist them to shape up their policies. This can help in formulating a comprehensive economic plan.

FPCCI head emphasised a consensus between political parties and business community for a viable, practical and long-term plan to stabilise and strengthen the economy and pursue policies, which are beneficial for trade and facilitate the entrepreneurs, especially the exports sector.

“FPCCI has already held a series of meetings with the government, including the Prime Minister, finance and commerce ministers and now want to interact with all political parties, pursuing a positive objective above any political affiliations,” he added.