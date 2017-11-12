Motivation urged to boost canola crop

LAHORE: Farmers have been advised that currently it is the most conducive time for the cultivation of canola in the country.

Experts of the agriculture department said on Saturday that farmers should be motivated to boost the cultivation of canola so that its import could be decreased. For the first time in the history of the country, a scheme has been introduced under which a subsidy was being provided to farmers on the cultivation of canola.

Farmers should seek the maximum benefit from the subsidy, which was Rs5,000 on per acre of land, the agriculture department experts added. They said canola and sunflower oil were most suitable for health.