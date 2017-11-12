FBR should nab ‘pretend-filers’ to widen tax net

LAHORE:LAHORE: The tax authorities should take action against businessmen claiming to be tax filers but in actual they are non-filers no matter how much resistance they may put up.

The ‘shutter power’ wielded by the small traders during 1987-2001 gave all the governments of the period cold feet about properly documenting them. In 1987 when the then prime minister, Muhammad Khan Junejo, imposed value added tax regime on them, they reacted violently and went on a shutter-down strike across the country.

At that time it was argued that most of them were illiterate and do not have the ability to record sales and deposit value added tax in the exchequer. This argument does not hold water anymore as the existing generation of traders is educated with some of them very well-schooled compared to their predecessors three decades ago.

The illiteracy mantra hit a high when these traders forced the government to tax them nominally on the basis of annual turnover without providing any documentary proof of at least the purchases they make during a year. It is inconceivable the suppliers provided them the goods without getting their signature or thumb impressions on the invoice.

Successive governments succumbed to the traders’ stance, accepting whatever they declared as their annual turnover at the end of each fiscal year. This resulted in extremely low tax collection, which did not match to the lifestyles of the businessmen. The waiver to show receipt of the goods purchased promoted open sales of smuggled, under-invoiced or non-tax paid goods.

All these practices flourished because tax officials were and still are forbidden from raiding markets or shops. In every major market of the country at least 30 percent of the shopkeepers are non-filers and in the smaller markets the percentage of non-filers ranges from 80 to 100 percent.

The tax collectors were left with no option but to concentrate on tax compliant businessmen and if possible unearth their tax evasion or under filing. To achieve this aim, they had to conduct audit of their accounts and peep through their computerised records. The taxpayers do not want their accounts to be audited in the same way as the small traders do not want their purchase and sales recorded. Both want the tax collectors to accept whatever they file.

It is worth noting that the tax machinery lacks the capacity and capability to scrutinise all tax returns and grill them through audit. All the tax returns are filed under the self assessment mode and almost 80 percent are accepted while 20 percent are selected through computerised balloting.

The selection criteria could be improved through prudent software to ensure more transparency. Every taxpayer filing returns under the self assessment mode should be subjected to audit at least once in five years. The salaried persons drawing monthly salary of less than Rs100,000 per month may be exempted but none of the businesses should be spared from audit.

To make sure every business is paying tax according to its income, it should be made mandatory that they prominently display the income tax paid by them in last fiscal along with their National Tax Number (NTN). The tax collected under each NTN should be verifiable from the database of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Currently, the board publishes tax directory of businesses and individual. It should be published according to NTN or CNIC number in a serial sequence so that any citizen could crosscheck the tax claimed to have been paid by a business.

Those lacking the NTN should then be brought into the tax net and businesses should then cooperate with the tax collectors. When chambers and trade bodies demand the non-filers should be brought into tax net they conveniently ignore that non-filers are among their ranks.