Sun November 12, 2017
Business

Reuters
November 12, 2017

Copper up

Melbourne: London Metal Exchange copper held above one-month lows on Friday as a weaker dollar broadly lifted base metals, although it remained on track for a weekly loss.

"Copper prices will continue to trade sideways over the coming weeks as a stronger US dollar outlook and weakening Chinese imports of refined copper weigh on prices," said BMI Research in a report. "High-frequency indicators such as stable stock levels, a persistently negative cash to 3-month spread and a global monthly surplus registered in August imply the copper price rally is overdone compared to near-term fundamentals."

BMI expects prices to average $6,100 a tonne in 2018.  LME copper was up 0.5 percent at $6,840 a tonne, as of 0732 GMT, following small losses in the previous session when it sank to its weakest since Oct. 11 at $6,761.50.  Shanghai Futures Exchange copper closed up 0.1 percent at 53,580 yuan ($8,070.98) a tonne.

 

