Cotton unchanged

Karachi: Trade activity dropped at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rate remained unchanged.

Spot rate remained unchanged at Rs6,600/maund (37.324 kg) and Rs7,073/40-kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,745 per maund and Rs7,228 per 40-kg after addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. Naseem Usman, president of Karachi Cotton Brokers Association said cotton prices have reached the peak of Rs7,000 a maund. “Import deals of 1.6 million bales have been signed due to shortage, while import of 2.5 million bales has been accepted.”

Eleven transactions of around 7,000 bales at a price of Rs6,500 to Rs7,000 a maund were recorded. They were from Mian Chano, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad, Feroza, Muhammadpur Diwan, Jalalpur, Shujabad, Bakhar, Katchiwala and Chichawatni. New York Cotton Market a decrease on its futures on Thursday. December futures fell 0.34 cents to 68.29 cents per pound and March futures decreased 0.32 cents to 68.54 cents per pound.