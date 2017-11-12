Cotton unchanged

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Trade activity dropped at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rate remained unchanged.
Spot rate remained unchanged at Rs6,600/maund (37.324 kg) and Rs7,073/40-kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,745 per maund and Rs7,228 per 40-kg after addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. Naseem Usman, president of Karachi Cotton Brokers Association said cotton prices have reached the peak of Rs7,000 a maund. “Import deals of 1.6 million bales have been signed due to shortage, while import of 2.5 million bales has been accepted.”
Eleven transactions of around 7,000 bales at a price of Rs6,500 to Rs7,000 a maund were recorded. They were from Mian Chano, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad, Feroza, Muhammadpur Diwan, Jalalpur, Shujabad, Bakhar, Katchiwala and Chichawatni. New York Cotton Market a decrease on its futures on Thursday. December futures fell 0.34 cents to 68.29 cents per pound and March futures decreased 0.32 cents to 68.54 cents per pound.
Karachi: Trade activity dropped at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rate remained unchanged.
Spot rate remained unchanged at Rs6,600/maund (37.324 kg) and Rs7,073/40-kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,745 per maund and Rs7,228 per 40-kg after addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. Naseem Usman, president of Karachi Cotton Brokers Association said cotton prices have reached the peak of Rs7,000 a maund. “Import deals of 1.6 million bales have been signed due to shortage, while import of 2.5 million bales has been accepted.”
Eleven transactions of around 7,000 bales at a price of Rs6,500 to Rs7,000 a maund were recorded. They were from Mian Chano, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad, Feroza, Muhammadpur Diwan, Jalalpur, Shujabad, Bakhar, Katchiwala and Chichawatni. New York Cotton Market a decrease on its futures on Thursday. December futures fell 0.34 cents to 68.29 cents per pound and March futures decreased 0.32 cents to 68.54 cents per pound.
Comments