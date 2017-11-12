Oil slides

New York: Crude was down slightly on Friday as expectations that OPEC and other producers will extend their production cut agreement were offset by US drillers adding the most oil rigs in a week since June, indicating output will continue to grow.

US energy companies added nine oil drilling rigs this week, the second increase in three weeks, bringing the total count up to 738, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report.

Brent futures fell 41 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $63.52 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude settled down 43 cents at $56.74 per barrel.

Earlier in the week, Brent rose to $64.65, its highest since June 2015,

and WTI hit $57.92, its highest since July 2015.

Both contracts were rose more than 2 percent this week, which was the fifth consecutive increase.