Palm oil drops

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Friday for a second straight session, weighed down by a stronger ringgit and weaker soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,797 ringgit ($667.54) a tonne at the close of trade.

It has shed 0.3 percent this week in a second straight weekly decline. Traded volumes stood at 46,612 lots of 25 tonnes each on Friday evening.

"Today's market decline is in line with the external market, following the US Department of Agriculture crop report," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur.

The USDA raised its corn crop forecast to 14.578 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 175.4 bushels per acre (bpa), which, if realised, would top a record set last year.

The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.4 percent after the USDA crop report showed unexpectedly high corn yields.