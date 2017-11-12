Dollar dented by tax cut delay

NEW YORK: The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly drop in a month as disappointment that a landmark US tax overhaul may be delayed until 2019 put a brake on the currency´s recent rally.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was down 0.12 percent at 94.329. For the week, the index was down 0.65 percent, on pace for its worst performance since the week ending Oct. 13.

The greenback has also lost 0.7 percent against the Japanese yen this week. US Senate Republicans unveiled a tax plan on Thursday that differed from the House of Representatives´ version on several fronts, including deductions for state and local taxes, and the estate tax.

Complicating a Republican push for the biggest revamp of US tax law since the 1980s, senators said that, like the House, they wanted to slash the corporate rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, but in 2019 rather than right away.

"It just highlights the challenge in reconciling the two (plans)," said currency strategist Erik Nelson of Wells Fargo Securities in New York. "In the weeks prior to this ...there had been probably an increase in positive sentiment and optimism around the prospects for tax reform," he added.