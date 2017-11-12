Rupee to stay stable

The rupee likely to stay stable during the next week owing to better inflows of export receipts and remittances, dealers said. The exports receipts have exhibited growth during the current fiscal easing the pressure on the local currency. Besides, remittances also maintained the previous fiscal year’s level despite slowdown in Gulf economics.

On the other side, the regulatory duty imposed by the government also restrained dollar demand from importers non-essential and luxurious goods. Dealers said the local unit was also benefited from the government initiative.

During the week (November 06-10) the rupee appreciated four paisas to end at 105.41 to the dollar in interbank foreign exchange market. The currency experts, however, said that economic imbalances can force the government to reconsider its exchange rate policy.