Corn down

PARIS: Chicago corn hovered on Friday near a one-year low as investors pondered whether there was more downside to prices after a slide sparked by a record yield estimate from the US government.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract was down 0.2 percent at $3.41 a bushel by the end of the overnight session, close to Thursday´s one-year low of $3.40-3/4. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its corn crop forecast to 14.578 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 175.4 bushels per acre (bpa).

The projected yield surpassed the highest trade expectations and, if realised, would top a record set last year.

"The USDA surprised the market," Rabobank analysts said in a note. "Nevertheless, in the short term we view price downside for CBOT corn as limited - due mainly to the reluctance of producers to sell corn at prices much below current levels, but also due to the significant net short position held by funds."

Soybeans, up 0.2 percent at $9.87-1/4 a bushel, were steadying after falling on Thursday when the USDA also surprised traders by keeping unchanged its soybean yield outlook, rather than trimming it as expected.