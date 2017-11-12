Political fuss to keep equities under pressure

Equities may remain range bound as political uncertainty and lopsided economic indicators take toll on the market, although stocks posted nearly one percent gain during the outgoing week on oil shoot, dealers said.

The dealers said higher global crude prices and regulatory relaxation on mutual funds kept the bulls upbeat, while participation remained thin due to prevailing political uncertainty.

Analyst Faizan Ahmed at JS Global Capital said market witnessed some recovery during the outgoing week.

“Most of the pullback can be attributed to buying by mutual funds post relaxation of cash holding rules and value buying at cheap multiples,” Ahmed added.

Mutual funds, during the week, bought $17.2 million worth of equities, whereas banks and individuals continued to offload the positions.

KSE 100-share index of Pakistan Stock Exchange gained 0.9 percent or 371.7 points to close the week at 41,435.70 points. KSE 30-share index was up 0.78 percent or 163.32 points to end at 21,103.30 points. Weekly trading volume declined 0.03 percent to clock in at 113 million shares.

Arif Habib Limited, in a report, said investor showed lack of interest at the week’s start.

“But, a revival was witnessed mid-week when the domestic equity market surged on the back of a 4.6 percent weekly increase in global oil prices due to political instability in Saudi Arabia and a significant buying by mutual funds after the withdrawal of liquidity requirements to maintain 5 percent cash,” the brokerage added.

Meanwhile, selling by foreign investors clocked in at $1.78 million during the week as compared to $30.73 million in the previous week. Mutual funds made up for whatever little foreign selling was there.

Pakistan Oil Fields rallied 1.31 percent during the week as the company encountered hydrocarbon reserves in a development well.

The well flowed 1,817 barrels per day of oil and 4.63 million metric cubic feet per day of gas. Provisional auto sale numbers also invited buyers.

Investors are waiting for semi-annual rebalancing by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), scheduled on November 13. Pakistan’s weightage in the MSCI emerging market index is expected to drop to around 0.10 percent from 0.14 percent due to market’s poor performance since its upgrade in May.

Analysts said rebalancing is an active process and will not result in any major foreign outflow after the review.

They do not expect any of the six constituents to change; although some hinted at exclusion of Lucky Cement from the index and inclusion of Pakistan Petroleum Limited.