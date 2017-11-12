Sri Lanka for withdrawal of non-tariff barriers

KARACHI: Sri Lankan businessmen urged Pakistan’s government to lift non-tariff barriers on their exports as they are offsetting benefits of free trade agreement between the two countries.

“We have free trade agreement, which takes precedence over other things. Our trade with other countries with which we have no free trade agreement is improving,” Rohitha Thilakarathne, president of Sri Lanka-Pakistan Business Council said on late Friday night.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan signed a free trade agreement in 2005.

Thilakarathne told The News that Pakistan’s exports to Sri Lanka stand at around $300 million a year and “we export around $60 million worth of merchandise.”

He said there are non-tariff barriers, such as quarantine issue and valuation.

“You take the duty off and induce other problems,” he said on the sideline of the Sri Lanka Business Forum. “We have a customs cooperation agreement. Pakistan customs needs to pull their socks up.”

The council’s president said Sri Lanka’s leisure and construction sectors should further be explored as steel industry is strong in Pakistan.

“We are also inviting pharmaceutical manufacturers to invest in Sri Lanka not just to serve the Sri Lankan market but for re-exports,” he added. “We are facilitating investors in the industry. Indians are coming in good numbers.”

Thilakarathne said there is niche market for sports goods in the Island country.

He said Sri Lankan producers did a mistake and so they lost 100 percent of Pakistan’s tea market.

Sri Lanka was the biggest tea exporter to Pakistan and within 25 years it lost its share to Kenya and others. Pakistan imported more than half a billion dollars tea during the last fiscal year.

The council’s head said if the Pakistan’s government policies remain consistent and investors are protected, “Sri Lanka’s private businesses will be interested to invest in CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects.” “Sri Lankan companies are looking for offshore investment avenues,” he added.