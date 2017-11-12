Foreign banks eager to help govt resolve Eurobond’s controversy

ISLAMABAD: Foreign banks are keen to help the government in disentangling a controversy associated with the Eurobond issued two year back, the finance ministry’s spokesman said.

The spokesman said the finance ministry hired three foreign banks: Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers through competitive bidding process in 2015 to issue sovereign bond in international capital market.

The three banks, while acting as joint lead managers, sold Eurobond 2015 in international market through the book building process.

The 10-year Eurobond fetched the country $500 million.

With a coupon rate of 8.25 percent, the instrument was twice oversubscribed.

The ministry’s official said the entire process of appointment of joint lead managers and sale of Eurobond was conducted in a transparent and competitive manner.

But, later a controversy regarding the dollar inflows emerged and the senate standing committee on finance revenue and economic affairs initiated a probe to find out if funds invested in the dollar-denominated instrument were routed from Pakistan.

Since the international bond targets foreign investors, locals are not permitted to invest in them.

The finance ministry’s spokesman said the matter came in discussion at the highest level of ministry following the committee’s meeting in September. It was decided that the finance ministry would encourage the three banks to attend meeting.

The spokesman said the senate secretariat invited the three banks to attend a meeting scheduled for November 9. The banks, however, informed that they had tendered their unavailability in writing due to non-availability of their senior management in the country.

“The impression that ministry of finance has withheld any facts is completely wrong; and to say that the three banks refused to appear before the committee is also incorrect and misleading,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The ministry’s official said number of foreign banks operating in the country dropped to five from 23.

The official said the government is committed to encourage foreign investment and participation of foreign banks in the economy, “while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and fair play.”

Pakistan also raised one billion dollars via an oversubscribed US dollar sukuk in 2016 and now the country also planned to raise two to three billion dollars through two foreign bonds.

Analysts said the country has made a great stride in the past four years. Standard and Poor’s affirmed its ‘B’ long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the country.

But, international institutions also warned the country of worsening macroeconomic indicators due to a possible break in reforms process that raised growth to 5.3 percent during the last fiscal year, the highest in a decade.

The current account deficit widened to four percent of GDP in the fiscal year ended June 30 from 1.7 percent a year earlier.

Finance ministry is, however, comfortable with foreign exchange reserves position. The country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.912 billion as of November 3.

The central bank’s reserves amounted to $13.861 billion, while banks held $6.05 billion.