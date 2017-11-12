Customs sharpens vigilance after unearthing fake import consignments

KARACHI: Customs authorities sharpened its vigilance on import consignments after they detected imported mobile phones pretending LED lights got clearance to avail duty concessions, officials said on Saturday.

Pakistan Customs is reviewing its online Risk Management System (RMS), which marks consignments for different clearance mode, after it found that a bulk of mobile phones got cleared under the garb of light-emitting diode (LED) lights, causing immense monetary losses to national exchequer, they added.

“A monitoring team has been constituted to check the consignments cleared through green channel, especially those where regulatory duty is imposed,” a customs official said, requesting anonymity.

The RMS of online clearing system of Pakistan Customs segregates and marks consignments for different clearance mode: red, yellow and green channels.

Officials said recently the system cleared consignments of mobile phones pretending LED lights and thus benefitting from duty and tax concessions and exemptions.

The officials said the consignments’ importer filed goods declaration (GDs) through Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Appraisement – West where the RMS marked the consignments for green channel. Once a consignment is marked for green channel, customs authorities do not conduct examination, they added.

“It was surprising for the collectorate that how RMS marked the consignment for green channel,” the official said.

The collector constituted a team to monitor GDs marked for green channel, especially those where regulatory duty is imposed.

Besides, the official said the customs is also making changes to RMS to avoid miscalculation in the future.

Sources said the importer of a leading mobile phone brand managed to get around 250,000 cellular sets cleared and evaded regulatory duty and taxes.

The sources said chief collector Appraisement South directed all the collectorates to keep vigilant eye on the consignments in order to ensure collection of regulatory duty.

On October 16, the Federal Board of Revenue issued statutory regulatory order (SRO) 1035(I)/2017 to introduce new regulatory duty regime, which superseded at least eight different notifications, released previously, allowing concessions on specific imported goods.

The collectorate said the new regime has not provided exemption or concessions from regulatory duty to goods imported under free and preferential trade agreements.

It further said certain goods were excluded from the concessionary regimes in order to realise the collection of regulatory duty on import of fresh and dry fruits from Afghanistan and import of unmanufactured tobacco and tobacco refuse.

The collectorate informed the customs stations that exemption from one percent additional customs duty was available on imports of old and used vehicles above 1,800cc under different SROs issued previously. With the issuance of new regulatory duty regime, both the notifications were nullified. So, the import of such vehicles is subject to one percent additional customs duty.