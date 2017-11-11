Sat November 11, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 11, 2017

CTJF delegation meets KP Police PR director

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Crimes and Terrorism Journalists Forum (CTJF) met the new director public relations of the KP Police at the Central Police Office on Friday.

Zahiddullah, an officer of the Police Service of Pakistan, has been appointed director PR, KP Police, for the first time.

A delegation of the CTJF, headed by President Imran Bukhari and General Secretary Qaisar Khan met the new official to discuss the professional relations between police and media.

Public Relations Officer of the KP Police, Riaz Ahmad, was also present on the occasion. The new director assured complete support to the CTJF members in discharging professional responsibilities.

