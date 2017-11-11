Artefacts discovered in Koh-e-Sulaiman foothills

PESHAWAR: In a recent archaeological survey carried out by a team of the Department of Archaeology, University of Peshawar, millions of years old cultural artefacts have been discovered in Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab along the foothills of Koh-e-Sulaiman.

According to a press release, the exploration is being conducted by Dr Zakirullah Jan, Nidaullah Sehrai, Muhammad Waqar, Safdar Iqbal, Mujeebur Rehman and Muhammad Waliullah. It said that the initial investigations reveal a good number of new archaeological sites ranging in date from the Stone Age to the British Colonial period.

While documenting ancient human settlements in DG Khan, it said, a handsome amount of stone implements such as hand axes, flakes and cleavers, being used for butchering wild animals and grubbing up roots of the wild plants, has been collected from a number of sites that could be dated tentatively to the Lower Paleolithic Age parallel with the Acheulean Hand Axe Culture of France developed over a million years ago.

Owing to inaccessibility and tough terrain, Dr Zakirullah Jan said the area was not thoroughly investigated previously and has great potential in terms of rich heritage. However, in certain areas, the treasure hunters have caused damage to some of the archaeological sites that need attention.