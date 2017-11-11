Dir people enlist complaints in public hearing

DIR: The elders at an open forum here on Friday complained of use of sub-standard material in the repair of various links roads and other developmental projects.

The forum was organised by the district administration at the District Council Hall here. District Nazim Sahibzada Faseehullah, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Mehsud, Additional DC Dil Nawaz Khan, Tehsil Nazim Mir Makhzandin and heads of all government departments were present on the occasion.

People also decried the sale of low and sub-standard food. They said the food was extremely dangerous for children health. It was stated that the old building of the women hospital in Dir had been turned into a barracks for Levies due to which patients, especially women, were facing difficulties. They said a hospital for women should be established in the same building to reduce the burden on the District Headquarters Hospital.

People pointed out that the water of the river had been contaminated by putting pipes of the washrooms from homes, residential quarters and hotels into it. The deputy commissioner assured the people their complaints would be addressed. He directed heads of all the departments to look into the issues and report to him after having resolving them.