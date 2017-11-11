PTI names candidate for by-poll

TIMERGARA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lower Dir chapter on Friday announced its candidate for the by-election on tehsil council Samarbagh, the native tehsil of JI chief Sirajul Haq.

A meeting of the party leaders to this effect was held at the residence of Bahramand Jan. PTI Lower Dir president Muhammad Bashir Khan chaired the meeting.

Regional secretary general Ali Shah Mishwani, PTI Lower Dir senior vice-president Malik Rahatullah, tehsil president Inayat Khan and other leaders of the party were present on the occasion.

Hayatullah proposed the name of Dr Sarbuland Khan for the tehsil council ticket which was unanimously approved by the party leaders. The tehsil Samarbagh council seat fell vacant after Dr Sarbuland Khan tendered his resignation and joined PTI after quitting JI.

The meeting lauded services of Dr Sarbuland Khan and expressed the hope that he would emerge winner again.