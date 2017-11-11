Parliamentary Board to decide tickets: Imran

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Friday said that decisions of awarding party tickets would be taken by parliamentary board that would also consider suggestions and proposals of party’s Youth Wing.

He was talking to the office-bearers of Youth Wing belonging to Peshawar district.

He said that keeping in view the role of Youth Wing, its members and office-bearers would be consulted while awarding tickets to aspirants.

He also appreciated efforts of Youth Wing in galvanising the party at district level.Information Secretary Youth Wing Peshawar district briefed the party chairman regarding the achievements and progress of Youth Wing during the last four months.