Cadet College Razmak to raise number of seats for NWA

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors (BoG) of Cadet College Razmak on Friday deicide to raise the number of seats for the students of North Waziristan Agency from 10 to 50.

The Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra presided over the 36th meeting of the BoG at the Governor’s House. Besides others, the meeting was attended by GOC 07 Division Maj General Azhar Iqbal Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretary Fata Sikandar Qayyum and the governor’s principal secretary Munir Azam, said a handout.

On the occasion, the governor was given a comprehensive briefing about the performance and other matters related to the college. The meeting decided that Prof Gul Zamin would perform duties as acting principal of the college till the appointment of the new principal.

The meeting decided to raise the number of seats for the students of North Waziristan Agency from 10 to 50, besides approving the minutes of the last meeting. The governor, while appreciating the performance of the college, hoped that the Cadet College Razmak would maintain remarkable performance in future as well.