Pak team showcasing machine in US that detects metal contamination in water

PESHAWAR: The Pakistani team is showcasing a genetically engineered machine that can detect heavy metal contamination in fresh water at the IGEM world championship taking place in Boston, USA.

This will be Pakistan’s second appearance in IGEM, the ‘International Genetically Engineered Machines’, which is the largest synthetic biology competition in the world with over 300 teams participating from all over the world, said a press release.

Like last year, the team was hosted by Dr Faisal Khan’s research lab at the Institute of Integrative Biosciences, CECOS University, Peshawar, and supported by the Directorate of Science and Technology, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This year’s IGEM Peshawar team worked towards developing a reporter fish - a fish that can detect heavy metal contamination in fresh water.

The team has designed and built the genetic (DNA) circuits needed for this function and have tested them in bacterial cells. The team believes this would have a direct impact on the livelihoods of fish farmers and the health of fish consumer across the country.

With this year’s inter-disciplinary team that included computer scientists and engineers, IGEM Peshawar also designed and developed a digital interface for the biosensor system which they named MAX. MAX is an Arduino-based digital component which can be used by bacterial cells to automatically send the end-user (a fish farmer, for example) text alerts over the mobile phone.

This will be the first time a human-bacterial interface will be presented at the competition. The team consists of two girls and 10 boys from Lahore, Attock, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, Khyber Agency, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Swabi and Mardan, making it a diverse group of young scientists from across the country.