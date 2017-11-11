PDWP approves 17 uplift projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 17 projects with an estimated cost of Rs.26591.638 million.

The approval was accorded at a meeting chaired by Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.The meeting was attended by Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary P&D Department, its members and respective administrative secretaries, said a handout.

The forum considered 19 projects pertaining to different sectors, including Population Welfare, Transport, Local Government, Sports Archaeology, Elementary and Secondary Education and Higher Education Sectors, for the uplift of the province. The approved projects included “Population Welfare Programme Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2017-20;” “PMU for Peshawar BRT Project;” Development Package for Kumrat and Barawal valley,” Up-gradation of Archaeological Complex Gore Khatri, Artisan village and Conservation of Peshawar Walled City. The approved projects of Elementary and Secondary Education sector include “Establishment of 100 Primary Schools (B&G 30:70) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, “Conversion of 100 mosque schools into primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa;” Reconstruction of 100 primary schools on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reconstruction of 100 middle schools (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reconstruction of 100 high schools (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, construction of buildings for rented schools/SHB, “Upgradation of 50 middle schools to high level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, “Upgradation of 50 primary schools to middle level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, “Upgradation of 50 high schools to higher secondary level (B&G) on need basis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” and “Reconstruction of Earthquake 2015 fully damaged schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The approved projects of Higher Education sector were “Establishment of Govt. Degree Colleges Khadu Khel in Buner district PK-77”, “Establishment of Government Girls Degree College, Latamber, Karak, and establishment of Government Girls Degree College, Shakar Darra, Kohat.”