2 feared dead as car falls into river in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: Two persons feared dead after a car skidded off the road and plunged into Indus River in Shatial area of Upper Kohistan on Thursday night.

The motorcar, which was on its way to Shatial from Pattan, skidded off the road and plunged into Indus River while negotiating a sharp turn. According to police, a driver and his helper were present in the vehicle when it met the accident.