Sat November 11, 2017
Peshawar

Bureau report
November 11, 2017

Chehlum processions pass off peacefully

PESHAWAR: The cellular phone services remained suspended as part of security arrangement for peaceful observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in Peshawar and other cities of the province on Friday.

The cellular phone services remained suspended for most of the day on Friday though some networks were still working in parts of the city.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed in the inner city and suburbs of Peshawar for ensuring peaceful observance of the chehlum. The capital city police officer and other senior officials of the force visited the routes of the processions to ensure security arrangements made for the chehlum.

Meanwhile, the chehlum processions passed off peacefully in the provincial capital and others parts of KP and tribal areas.

