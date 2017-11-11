Sat November 11, 2017
Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Wheelchairs distributed

LANDIKOTAL: The AL-Khidmat Foundation distributed wheelchairs among disabled persons here on Friday.

A ceremony was organised at Al-Khidmat hospital in Landikotal, which was attended by Jamaat-e-Islami Fata deputy chief Zarnoor Afridi, Bara JI head Shah Faisal Afridi, Al-Khidmat Foundation president Qari Sayed Hakeem Shinwari and a large number of local elders.

Political Tehsildar Shamsul Islam distributed wheelchairs among 25 disabled persons as a chief guest.

