Wheelchairs distributed

LANDIKOTAL: The AL-Khidmat Foundation distributed wheelchairs among disabled persons here on Friday.
A ceremony was organised at Al-Khidmat hospital in Landikotal, which was attended by Jamaat-e-Islami Fata deputy chief Zarnoor Afridi, Bara JI head Shah Faisal Afridi, Al-Khidmat Foundation president Qari Sayed Hakeem Shinwari and a large number of local elders.
Political Tehsildar Shamsul Islam distributed wheelchairs among 25 disabled persons as a chief guest.
