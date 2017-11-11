A three-act play

Karachi’s whirlwind politics often produce surprise alliances of convenience and messy divorces but few have matched the shotgun 24-hour marriage of the MQM-Pakistan and Pak Sarzameen Party. The two parties – the latter of which was formed last year as an express alternative to the MQM – stunned the political world by announcing a partnership on Wednesday. Even at the press conference held to reveal this shock merger the signs were immediately present that it may not quite have been thought through. PSP leader Mustafa Kamal was under the impression that the two parties were merging under a new name, flag and election symbol while MQM-Pakistan chief Farooq Sattar appeared to consider it a temporary electoral alliance. The backlash from the MQM-Pakistan cadres was immediate and furious.

Losing his grip on the party and sensing the partnership with the PSP was stillborn, Sattar gave a swaggering press conference late Thursday night at which he defended the decision to seek an alliance and accused Kamal of insulting the Mohajir community. His speech harked back to the bad old days of the MQM – which the party claimed to have outgrown as it changed from Mohajir to Muttahida. He called the MQM-Pakistan the true representative of the middle class while clearly saying that members of other ethnicities were no better than slaves. He also raised the meaningless spectre of a new province, which clearly implies secession from Sindh. None of this is to be taken too seriously as a constructive agenda; rather it is the crutch the party depends on whenever it senses trouble. As broad as the support base of the MQM-Pakistan is, considering itself the party of the middle class while the others represent only feudals is now an archaic formulation. And to stir up ethnic tensions will only increase the pressure on the party rather than help it navigate its current problems.

Sattar’s fiery speech could be explained by the personal peril he now feels after the failed PSP gambit cost him support within his own party. That may be why he dramatically said he would quit the party before taking back the decision at the urging of his mother. In his speech, Sattar hinted that the merger may have been dictated to the two parties by outside forces. If that is the case, then it shows we are yet to learn the lessons of the past. Attempts to engineer unnatural alliances – apart from being undemocratic in themselves – have only led to bloodshed in the past. Forcing such moves on unwilling parties will lead to more bottled up resentment that will end up being expressed on the streets of Karachi. That Sattar was still willing to buck much of his party to join hands with the PSP shows how much pressure the MQM-Pakistan may be under. Many of its activists are behind bars or missing. Some of its offices too are sealed. The only reason Sattar had for allying with Kamal – a former party member who now viciously attacks the MQM-Pakistan – may have been to ease the burden on his party and hope it would be given a chance to govern. This alliance looks dead in the water and Kamal’s response will now determine if this turns into a quickly-forgotten episode or forebodes something more ominous for Karachi’s politics.