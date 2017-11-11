Dirty water

Sindh is deprived of the basic facility of clean and safe water. The consumption of contaminated water has caused serious health problems among residents. A WHO report has highlighted the high level of arsenic present in Pakistan’s ground water.

The majority is using this contaminated water for drinking or bathing. The quality of drinking water in Sindh has gone from bad to worse as the provincial government has not adopted remedial measures in this regard. We always hear about the death of infants in Thar due to water-borne diseases. It is time the government considered this matter seriously and took necessary steps on an urgent basis to save the lives of people of Sindh.

Riaz Ahmed (Hyderabad)