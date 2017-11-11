Challenges ahead

Current environmental problems are partly due to our own doing. The environment is now bearing the brunt of our careless lifestyle. While analysing the level of pollution in the air, experts expressed that by 2030, people will even struggle to find oxygen cylinders to live. They warned that if we do not take appropriate measures on time, we will face a stark scarcity of natural resources. In Pakistan, smog has already highlighted the fact that in the 21st century, environmental problems are the biggest challenge. Car emissions, industrial dust and deforestation contribute a lot to air pollution.

We are living in difficult times. If we do not act now, we will leave a dangerous place for our young gernerations to live in. We need to take action before it’s too late. We are in 2017, it’s up to us. We should wake up and deal with these environmental challenges or be ready to face the music!

Sheharyar Ahmed Naeem (Lahore)