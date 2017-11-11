Sat November 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Clean the city

Clean the city

It is heartrending to see that the problem of sewage system in Shikarpur has not been resolved to date. The worst affected areas are Lakhi Dar and Allah Wala Chowk. Puddles of dirty water have made it difficult for students to go to school or colleges. This standing water has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes which spread diseases like dengue. Residents have filed many complaints with the relevant department, but to no avail.

The once beautiful city has now turned disorganised and chaotic. The provincial government must take immediate action to solve these problems.

Zamir Ahmed Memon (Shikarpur)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement