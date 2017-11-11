Clean the city

It is heartrending to see that the problem of sewage system in Shikarpur has not been resolved to date. The worst affected areas are Lakhi Dar and Allah Wala Chowk. Puddles of dirty water have made it difficult for students to go to school or colleges. This standing water has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes which spread diseases like dengue. Residents have filed many complaints with the relevant department, but to no avail.

The once beautiful city has now turned disorganised and chaotic. The provincial government must take immediate action to solve these problems.

Zamir Ahmed Memon (Shikarpur)