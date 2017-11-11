Education matters

The education sector in any country requires undivided attention of the authorities. Unfortunately, in our country, the sector is not given due attention. In many big cities, government schools are run without supervision. A school is an institution where child learns different ideas and concepts. It is a place for grooming of a child. Teachers in governmental schools have no sense of duty and responsibility at all. This is because government institutions appoint teachers on recommendation or reference and without considering merit. The education department is playing the role of a silent spectator and is maintaining a deadly silence over this serious issue.

Teachers encourage rote learning. This type of learning technique does not produce thinkers. In fact, it produces robots. In order to uplift the education sector, concerned authorities must conduct a survey to assess the quality of teaching in all schools. Training sessions should be conducted for teachers so that they can teach even more efficiently.

Fida Umrani (Hub)