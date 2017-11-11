No accountability

This refers to the editorial, ‘A bizarre tale’ (Nov 10). It highlights how the accountability process remained stalled over the years. Nevertheless, give the devil the due credit for setting up a powerful institution, NAB, for carrying out effective accountability. NAB was active during the initial years of Musharraf’s era and did a commendable job. But when politicians joined the government between 2002 and 2003, it felt in disarray. Many of the proceedings against the politicians and the bureaucrats remained on hold. The transition to civilian leadership in 2008 brought a ray of hope that the bureau would be reactivated. On the contrary, during the Zardari-led PPP government, the bureau remained dormant. The 2008-2013 period saw unprecedented loot of public funds.

When the Nawaz-led PML-N government came in power in 2013, the bureau turned into a ‘dead organisation’ – to quote the words of the Supreme Court bench which took up the Panama case. Mega corruption cases totalling 179 remained on hold, despite directives from the apex court. The moot point is that politicians in general would never like to have a robust and transparent body to probe graft because they are the biggest perpetrators of this. No wonder, increasing voices are being heard for installation of a technocrat government as public is fed up with the political culture and the incompetence of the political leadership.

A Majeed (Karachi)