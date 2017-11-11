Sat November 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Definitely, maybe

Definitely, maybe

Within a span of one hour, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar withdrew his decision to quit the party and politics.

Farooq Sattar seems to have ‘improved’ his ‘credibility’ in comparison with that of Altaf Hussain’s. At least, the latter used to sleep over for the night before taking a U-turn.

Dr Irfan Zafar (Canada)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement