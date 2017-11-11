Definitely, maybe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Within a span of one hour, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar withdrew his decision to quit the party and politics.
Farooq Sattar seems to have ‘improved’ his ‘credibility’ in comparison with that of Altaf Hussain’s. At least, the latter used to sleep over for the night before taking a U-turn.
Dr Irfan Zafar (Canada)
Within a span of one hour, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar withdrew his decision to quit the party and politics.
Farooq Sattar seems to have ‘improved’ his ‘credibility’ in comparison with that of Altaf Hussain’s. At least, the latter used to sleep over for the night before taking a U-turn.
Dr Irfan Zafar (Canada)
Comments