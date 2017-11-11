Definitely, maybe

Within a span of one hour, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar withdrew his decision to quit the party and politics.

Farooq Sattar seems to have ‘improved’ his ‘credibility’ in comparison with that of Altaf Hussain’s. At least, the latter used to sleep over for the night before taking a U-turn.

Dr Irfan Zafar (Canada)