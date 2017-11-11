Who is not in Paradise Papers?

ISLAMABAD: Makhdoom Javed Hashmi rang me late Wednesday morning. He was upset over his name in the recently released Paradise Papers. He clarified at length about his financial profile which was not sound enough to let him think about the option of opening an offshore company. Therefore, Hashmi wondered that how came he figured in the list of the rich parking wealth abroad.

That his name is in Paradise Papers is what he came to know from a list in hot circulation through WhatsApp. Many people also forwarded me this either for verification or just for information sharing. The names it contained later started making rounds on Twitter and Facebook as well.

A twitter handle (@defensepk) earned retweets in hundreds by claiming with confidence that Asif Zardari and Benazir Bhutto were also named in the Paradise Papers. Several Facebook pages were found publicising the “much-awaited” list. This fake list of Pakistanis named in Paradise Papers was not limited to the social media.

Mainstream media was also abuzz with it. TV channels ran a story quoting State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa that the bank would look into the financial transactions of 135 Pakistanis whose list has been released. When checked by The News, he said he didn’t specify any figure and rather noted he would ascertain if found anything relevant with his institution. Asked how he knew the list of names had been released. Through journalists, he replied.

There was a statement attributed to the FBR spokesman making somewhat similar resolve about the list. He, however, denied when contacted by The News. Other than channels, the newspapers also carried the story about names in the purported list. This forced me to clarify through social media that no list has been released.

Nevertheless, I received another call Friday morning. This time, Pakistan Navy’s public relation department rang me to clarify the position of Admiral (retd) Saeed Muhammad Khan, named in the purported list. Former naval chief, the navy official said, has clarified that he didn’t have any foreign bank account. Somebody close to Maj Gen (retd) Shujat Ali Bukhari also tried to clarify his position.

As a matter of fact, no list has been published as yet carrying the names of those in Paradise Papers. Only a few important names found in the record have been made public. Paradise Papers comprise data of Appleby (Bermuda) law firm and Asia Trust (Singapore) in addition to the information of as many as 19 secret corporate registries.

The list in circulation comprised a few names found in Paradise Papers and reported in The News/Jang in addition to several names picked from the NAB’s target list prepared in 2000 for sharing with Broadsheet LLC, an offshore company engaged for tracing the assets.

The list contained the names of politicians, former top-ranking uniformed officials, bureaucrats and businessmen. It was shared with the contracted company for tracing their assets abroad, if any.

What the source of NAB’s information was remains unknown. However, this list was not part of the Paradise Papers. Hence, the above-named individuals have been falsely named in connection with the Paradise Papers.