Govt allows up to 64pc increase in fares for oil tankers

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday revised fares upward for oil tankers to transport petroleum products in the country and allow them up to 64 pc increase in freight rates which will be effective for next two years.

An agreement in this regard was reached here on 25th October at a meeting between the officials of the ministry of petroleum, Ogra and All Pakistan Oil Tanker Owners Association (Apota) and Oil Tankers Contractor Association (Otca). However Ogra didn’t inform the OCAC about the decision. Disappointed by the delay in announcement, Apota and Otca have given a fresh call for strike on November 13. However after the formal letter now the strike has been called off.

In a letter written to Oil Company Advisory Council (OCAC), on November 10, Ogra has said that effective November 1st Ogra has revised the freight rate for the oil tankers. It was further informed that Ogra has agreed to allow an increase of 19.7 percent to 63.93 percent in fares of different slabs of oil transportation.

The increase will be applicable from November 1 and will stay in effect for next two years. Under the decision the freight for cities was increased by 63.9 per cent while for long distance it would be 19.7 percent.

According to the notification, five different slabs were revised. Earlier the slab-I was 0-64 KM which is revised to 0-137km, while slab-II was 65-1979 which is now revised to 138-560km, slab-III was 65-1979 which was revised to 561-1979km, slab-IV will stay the same as 1980 and above, slab-V hilly areas. It was decided to increase the rates for first slab by 63.9 percent, slab-II 19.6pc and for the rest 19.7pc.

For slab-I the rates are increased by Rs 140.64 per 1000 litre (KL) from the earlier Rs 219.98 per KL to Rs 360.62 per KL. Usually the oil tanker in cities carries up to 10000 litre of oil and earlier it was charging Rs 22000 per trip which will be now increased to Rs 3600, official said.

For slab-II in increase of Rs 0.7495 per 1000 litre per Kilometer (KM) was allowed which increased per KL/KM to Rs2.6432 from the earlier 1.8937 per litre. This price will be added to the oil tankers going beyond 137 KM. For slab-III Rs0.373 per KL/KM was allowed which will increase the rate to Rs2.2667 per KL/KM from the earlier Rs1.8937 per KL/KM. For Slab-IV the rates were enhanced by Rs 0.3619 per KL/KM from the earlier Rs 1.8374 per KL/KM to Rs2.1993 per KL/KM. For Slab-V, Hilly/Kutcha areas, the rates were increased Rs0.667 per KL/KM from the earlier Rs3.3860 per KL/KM to Rs4.0530 per KL/KM.

It is pertinent to mention here that the freight charges were fixed in 2011 and there had been no increase for the past six years. However, an official told the scribe that the freight rate for the Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK would remain the same and would be negotiated later.